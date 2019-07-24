180-room Millennium Resort, Salalah, inaugurated

Al Madina Real Estate formally inaugurated the Millennium Resort, Salalah, in the Al Saada Area in Salalah under the patronage of Sheikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, the Minister of Civil Service.

Millennium Resort, Salalah was developed on a total area of around 24456 sq m comprising a four-star hotel with a capacity of 180 hotel rooms, 10 chalets, 19 luxurious villas and 116 furnished apartments in addition to the other supporting facilities provided by world-class resorts such as environmentally friendly green spaces and landscapes, event and meeting halls, swimming pools, health club spa, a series of international restaurants and round-the-clock guard and security services.

The total investment budget of Millennium Resort, Salalah Project is estimated in an amount of RO25 million. It combines the expertise of source persons and international architectural consultants to mark as an iconic Tourist and Residential Architecture with privileges meeting the ambitions and aspirations of citizens, residents, investors and tourists. The Resort Project introduces a new concept for fully integrated environmentally-friendly tourist projects.

He further added that the Governorate of Dhofar is in need to such tourism resorts which represent an element of tourist attraction in the whole world particularly as tourism in the governorate is not connected with only one season during the year as it receives tourists all year round via airlines and cruise vessels.

Sheikh Khalid has extended his sincere thanks and appreciation to the officials of Al Madina Real Estate Co. (SAOC) for their role in developing real estate projects that meet the aspirations and expectations of the sultanate in terms of establishing modern cities ensuring a better tomorrow besides their contribution in enhancing the basic structure for the Tourism Sector by means of establishing tourist Resorts, hotels and commercial malls throughout Oman.

In his speech delivered during the ceremony, Khamis bin Mubarak al Kaiumi; chairman, Al Madina Real Estate, expressed his pleasure with the Opening of Millennium Resort, Salalah as an addition to the achievements secured by the company in several parts of the Sultanate the matter that contributes to the promotion and enhancement of the Tourism Sector by means of finding the basic structure sought by all tourists.

He further added that a resort with these specifications will definitely have an important role in supporting the tourism activity in the Governorate of Dhofar after it has become a source of tourist attraction throughout the year.

Millennium Resort, Salalah combines the natural components of the Dhofar Governorate with the architectural elements, as well as the combination of modernity with originality, to mark as a unique icon among tourist facilities in the province or otherwise in the region as a whole and it will play a role in enhancing the tourism sector in the Sultanate of Oman.

These residential units offer the advantages of high-quality supplies and services in terms of their interior specifications as they include modern European kitchens, fire detection systems, central air conditioning and parking lots available to each residential unit, which come in various areas and spaces to be suitable for all classes.

It is worth mentioning that Al-Madina Real Estate projects focus on real estate and tourism development in the Sultanate. It has developed many important and vital projects such as the Khawair Hills, Muscat Grand Mall, the five-star Grand Millennium Hotel and Shaden Al Hail Complex; in addition to Salalah Grand Mall, the Al-Qurayat Tourist and other projects with a total cost of RO350 million.

Al Madina Real Estate Company was established in the year 2005 with an authorized capital of RO25 million and a paid-up capital of RO8.3 million, projected to rise to

an amount of RO20 million.