Middle East College students explore South Korean culture through the International Student Exchange programme

A delegation of 19 Middle East College’s (MEC) students are taking part in Hanyang University’s Summer School programme along with other students from around the world. The programme will last for a month and it is expected to end on July 28, 2019.

It covers various areas of art and design, media, social studies, science and math, and the Korean language and history. It also includes educational and cultural trips to some of the well-known touristic places in South Korea.

The International Student Exchange programme is organised by MEC to enhance students’ learning and educational experience and to provide them with an opportunity to engage and interact with the international student community.

The Middle East College is always keen to enrich its students’ educational journey by supporting them and providing them with experiential learning opportunities to expand their knowledge and worldly experience.

Related