MHESRI allocates RO 1.2m to 248 winning research projects

Muscat: The Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation has approved funding for 248 research projects at a cost of RO 1.2 million as part of a programme for supporting efficiency-based researches at 28 establishments in the public and private sectors.

The announcement followed signing of support and funding agreements for research proposals approved for the academic year 2020-2021. A total of 738 research projects were received before the June deadline for submission of researches. After the evaluation process 248 research projects qualified for the funding. The winning researches cover the fields of communications and information systems, environment and biotic resources, health and community service, culture and humanities, energy and industry and education and human resources.

The funding will be made available for research projects conducted by PhD holders, PhD and Master’s students as well as undergraduates and students studying abroad at their own expenses.