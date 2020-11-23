Sultanate participates in UNIDO-IDB meeting

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion is participating today in the 48th meeting of the Industrial Development Board (IDB) of the ” UNIDO”, along with representatives from 168 countries from different countries of the world.

The three-day meeting discusses a number of themes, including the future of industrialization, ways to promote comprehensive and sustainable industrial development, and UNIDO’s achievements during the past period.

Eng. Sami bin Salem Al-Saheb, Director General of Industry at the ministry delivered a speech in which he said, “The economic and social consequences of the (Covid-19) pandemic are strongly felt in developed and developing countries alike and that the comprehensive and sustainable industrial development plays a crucial role in immediate response and long-term recovery.”

He added, “The pandemic-preventive measures, adopted by most countries around the world, have led to the closure of the borders and to the suspension of global economic activity. The manufacturing and trade activities have suffered the same consequences.”

He said that there is a need for global cooperation not only in the field of health, but in trade, finance and macroeconomic policies, noting that UNIDO is making efforts by stimulating and coordinating global efforts and providing technical support to countries that deal with the health and economic consequences of the pandemic.

He added that in order to address these challenges facing international communities, stakeholders must be involved at all levels to develop a global strategy and a roadmap for economic recovery after the pandemic.

Eng Al Saheb affirmed that the Sultanate’s is committed to comprehensive and sustainable industrial development and the seventeenth sustainable development goals. He added that the Sultanate continues to push the manufacturing sector to more advanced stages in line with Oman Vision 2040. –ONA