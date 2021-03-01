Meteorite returns to Mars from Oman
Muscat: In a major scientific development, the meteorite ‘Sayh al Uhaymir 008’, which was found in the Wilayat of Haima of Al-Wusta Governorate, Sultanate of Oman, in 1999, is now sent to its original home, Mars, through a NASA trip to Mars.
This Omani meteorite is the first rock sent back by humans to its motherland Mars. There was no precedence of such scientific development in the world. This effort is aimed at learning the history of the solar system and its components during various eras since the birth of the sun and the planets around it. There are proofs that the rocks have evidence of the geological structure of Mars.
The meteorite ‘ Sayh al Uhaymir 008’ weighs more than eight kilograms. It was formed about 450 million years ago due to a cosmic development resulting from the collision of an asteroid or comet with the planet Mars, parts of it flying into space before it fell on the territory of Oman.
NASA through its Arabic language account ”@Arabic_Nasa” tweeted that after a detailed chemical examination in the “Max Planck” laboratory of Germany, the researchers found evidence that the origin of the meteorite rock ” Sayh al Uhaymir 008″ was Mars and not Earth. Therefore, it was the option to carry it to Mars to be used as a calibration target.
It also said that the meteorite found in the Sultanate was preserved in the Natural History Museum of London, which includes interesting and diverse meteorites from different countries of the world. The number of Martian meteorites found on our mother Earth was around 424 only. It indicates that the meteorite ” Sayh al Uhaymir 008″ in wilayat Haima was a rare meteorite of the world. NASA’s same account further added that the evidence indicated that the rocks had the evidence of the geological composition of Mars.
The meteorite ‘Sayh al Uhaymir 008’ bore the symbol SaU008 as the first rock which humans returned to its motherland.
Using the same account, NASA said that the returning of the meteorite ” Sayh al Uhaymir 008″ to Mars was not planned by geologists in 1999. Instead, when the work started to develop Mars Ranger ‘Perseverance,’ scientists suggested using a Martian meteorite found on Earth should be in the ranger. The idea was that this Omani Martian meteorite will help in processing the images captured by the ranger into their true colors and textures, without being affected by any natural conditions.
It was also decided that the Martian meteorite would act directly as a calibration target instead of a piece of metal or colored pieces with specific colors used for the purpose, as usual, it said.
The NASA account noted that meteorites were not considered financial wealth as being propagated. Rather, it has scientific importance. It can help scientists and researchers in a deep understanding of the characteristics of the solar system and how it was created.
The study of meteorites is aimed at learning the history of the solar system and its components during various eras, from the birth of the sun and the planets around it to the present day.
NASA also tweeted in Arabic that these rocks could open new scientific horizons. They would have evidence of the geological and biological compositions of Mars which would inevitably provide explanations about the belief that previously there were living organisms on the Red Planet.
Malik bin Mohammad Al-Dohani, a member of the Board of Directors of the Oman Astronomical Society, said that meteorites were of great scientific importance. They must be taken care of and studied in local universities by researchers and experts to contribute to international scientific efforts for understanding and learning about the origin and history of the solar system.
The scientific research on these meteorites was important. This is in addition to using them for tourism by placing them in the national museums and attracting a large number of tourists to see and learn about them. The Martian and lunar meteorites found in the Sultanate were considered of being of rare types.
Dr. Saud bin Humaid Al-Shuaili, head of the National Space Program management team of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology said: Research centers around the world are always interested in studying meteorites. This is because they are closely related to space science, astronomy, and earth sciences. Therefore, the related research and studies centers of the Sultanate of Oman should also have increased interest in these meteorites. Each meteor has a large amount of information about the solar system. It is a treasure of scientific information for astronomers and geologists.
Geologist Muhammad Al-Kindi said that the meteorite of Sayh al Uhaymir 008 is one of the Martian meteorites which was found in Saih Al-Ahaimer of Al-Wusta Governorate. The meteorite was scientifically documented in 1999 and a scientific paper about it was published in 2000. Another meteorite named Sayh al Uhaymir 5 was found at a distance of about two kilometers between them.
Two pieces of the Sayh al Uhaymir meteorite 8 and three different pieces from Saih Al-Ahimer 5 were found. He also said that the Sayh al Uhaymir meteorite 8 belongs to the Shergottite meteorites, which are Martian meteorites. The Martian volcanic meteorites contain a high ratio of crystals of the minerals olivine.