Jakarta: Oman’s Message of Islam exhibition will begin at the National Library in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, on Thursdday.

Dr Alawi Abdulrahman Shihab, Special Envoy of the Indonesian President, will inaugurate the expo in the presence of Sayyid Nizar bin Al Julanda al Said, Sultanate’s Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia. The four-day exhibition is organised by the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs in cooperation with the Sultanate’s Embassy in Jakarta. The exhibition comes is part of the Sultanate’s keenness and commitment on disseminating and enhancing the culture of religious tolerance, understanding and coexistence among countries, cultures and nations. — ONA

