Mental health important in COVID-19 fight

One must stay physically and mentally fit to fight COVID-19, says a psychologist. Paying attention to one’s calling, nurturing healthy relationships and learning skills are some of the tips to stay mentally and physically healthy, according to Dr Amira al Raidan, Head of Mental Health Section, Non-communicable Diseases Department, Ministry of Health, said.

“Stay positive, develop soft skills, strengthen bonds with family, friends and relatives, offer moral support to the fellow beings who are hit by the pandemic.”