Muscat: The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Innovation Forum in Education in 2019 kicked off yesterday. The forum is hosted by the Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Higher Education, with the participation of Arab, African and international participants. The forum was inaugurated by HH Sayyid Haitham bin Tareq al Said, Minister of Heritage and Culture, in the presence of Dr Rawya bint Saud al Busaidiyah, Minister of Higher Education, and ministers from Arab and African countries.

HH Sayyid Haitham said in a statement, “The scientific activities and the orientation of the various sectors of the state towards innovation and technical knowledge come in light of the government orientation to complement the technology system and to join the modern knowledge revolution, which is now a necessity of science and knowledge and an important tool for communication and education since the early stages to higher university levels.”

At the beginning of the opening ceremony, which was held at Kempinski Hotel Muscat, Dr Rawya delivered a speech in which she said: “As the Sultanate’s government recognised the importance of scientific research and its role in preparing and empowering young people with skills, the Royal Decree No 54/2005 was issued, establishing The Research Council to be the incubator and supporter of scientific research and technological knowledge innovation in the country.

The National Innovation Strategy has been prepared to serve as a roadmap for plans and programmes to promote the culture of innovation for the next stage.” The first day of the forum included two panel discussions: Investing in Technological Education and Digital Skills for Regional Entrepreneurship, chaired by Jenna Pipchuk, Global Executive Vice-President, SMART Technologies. The second session entitled ICTs for Delivering the 4th Industrial Revolution in the MENA Region, chaired by Sami bin Ahmed al Ghassani, Chief Operating Officer, Omantel. — ONA