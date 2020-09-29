Europe World 

Meghan loses latest court battle with newspaper

Oman Observer

Meghan, Britain’s Duchess of Sussex, has lost the latest skirmish in her privacy lawsuit against a tabloid newspaper after London’s High Court ruled on Tuesday the paper could amend its case to include details from a recently published biography. Meghan, the wife of Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Prince Harry, is suing publisher Associated Newspapers over articles the Mail on Sunday printed last year that included parts of a handwritten letter she sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018. Ahead of a trial due to start next year, the Mail had applied for permission to amend its case, arguing that the couple had cooperated with a biography about them, “Finding Freedom”, which was published in August.

You May Also Like

Swachh Bharat campaign now a mass movement, says Modi

Oman Observer Comments Off on Swachh Bharat campaign now a mass movement, says Modi

Cong steps up attack on Amit Shah over turnover spike in son’s firm

Oman Observer Comments Off on Cong steps up attack on Amit Shah over turnover spike in son’s firm

Ukraine govt seeks more help against Russia as fighting rages

Oman Observer Comments Off on Ukraine govt seeks more help against Russia as fighting rages