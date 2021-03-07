Meeting Point Hotels deflags Kairaba Mirbat Resort

BUSINESS REPORTER –

MUSCAT, MARCH 7

Two years after entering the Oman market with a new brand of Kairaba Hotels & Resorts in Mirbat, Meeting Point Hotel Management and Dhofar Tourism, have reached an amicable agreement to exit the destination as of March 11, 2021.

The transfer of management back to the owning company took place on October 31, 2020.

“Keeping our partners, clients and teams as the main priority, we have been working closely together with the owning company to ensure a smooth and seamless transition of the hotel,” explained Wael Rashed, CEO MP Hotels.

“Meeting Point Oman will continue to support partners for all Oman related enquiries and bookings,” concluded Rashed.

The hotel operated as an ultra-all-inclusive, 5-star beachfront property, since October 1, 2018, with 237 high-end rooms, suites and villas. As well as a varied collection of onsite restaurants, great facilities and services.