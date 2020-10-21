Meeting discusses Omanisation of leadership positions in govt firms

Muscat: The Ministry of Labour, in cooperation with the Oman Investment Authority (OIA), held a meeting with the chief executives of government companies to discuss strategies for employing Omanis in leadership and supervisory positions in government companies.

The meeting, chaired by Dr. Mahad bin Said bin Ali Ba’owain, Minister of Labour, that stressed the need to accelerate the replacement of the expatriate workforce also called for the importance of training and qualifying the national workforce for these jobs.