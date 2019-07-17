Meethaq unveils easy payment plan for credit card holders

MUSCAT: Meethaq, the pioneer of Islamic banking in Oman from Bank Muscat, in line with the bank’s commitment to offering an attractive value proposition for customers, has announced the availability of an easy payment plan (EPP) for its credit cardholders. The EPP scheme will help Meethaq customers to avail a wide range of goods and services through credit cards and conveniently make the repayments over a period of 12 months. All Meethaq credit cardholders are eligible for this offer at participating merchant outlets.

Meethaq credit cards, which spell convenience and security, are a preferred mode of payment in Oman and the EPP scheme reiterates Meethaq commitment to promoting secure card payments in Oman. Meethaq has invited all its credit cardholders to take advantage of the EPP offer particularly during the ongoing holiday and travel season.

The scheme is available for purchases of RO 150 and above. Each time a purchase is made through EPP, the available limit in the credit card account will be reduced by an amount equal in value to the purchase. However, with every monthly payment, the available balance will increase by that amount. The bank will collect payments as per the standing instructions given by customers. The campaign is aimed at motivating a change in consumer behaviour towards secure and convenient card payment.

The EPP allows customers to avail goods and services and pay conveniently over a period of 12 months. Customers are not required to provide any additional documents and the scheme ensures affordability for high-end products and services.

Meethaq offers three types of credit cards — Standard, Titanium and Hafawa Signature credit card.

