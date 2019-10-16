Meethaq launches special Neswa campaign for Omani Women’s Day

MUSCAT: Meethaq, the pioneer of Islamic banking in Oman from Bank Muscat, in line with the dynamic vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and catering to the unique needs of women, has launched a special campaign on the occasion of Omani Women’s Day to familiarise women customers with its exclusive savings account that offers a number of key benefits. Targeting women who prefer to use special banking services that enhance their privacy and aimed at encouraging a savings culture, the Neswa savings account is tailored for the rising number of employed Omani women as well as others with personal savings.

Meethaq’s Neswa campaign is being conducted on a number of platforms including traditional print media, social media and other online media to promote the Islamic banking product for women. Packed with unique features and benefits, Meethaq’s Neswa savings account is crafted to make women’s life easy and help pursue goals that matter.

Neswa account holders are eligible for a wide range of features including: Visa Debit Card with an ATM withdrawal limit of RO 800 and access to the largest network of ATMs and CDMs across Oman, complimentary Takaful coverage of life cover up to RO 10,000, cover up to RO 1,000 for loss of wallet or handbag and cover up to RO 100 for loss of ID cards/keys.

