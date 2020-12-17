Local Main 

Meeters, greeters not allowed inside terminal: Oman Airports

Muscat: Oman Airports has implemented protective measures at the terminal building and at security checkpoints to make the travel procedures and screening process safer for passengers and employees. Travelers are reminded to observe the following travel, safety, and health measures.

  • You must have a valid air ticket to be allowed into the airport terminal building
  • Do not travel if you feel sick or have a fever.
  • Wear a face mask at all times while at the airport and during your trip. Face masks must be changed every 4 hours, so please bring enough for your journey
  • Maintain social distancing of at least 1.5 meters inside the airport terminal.
  • Check-in online to avoid face-to-face contact at the airport.
  • Avoid carrying your phone or other items in your hands when going through the check-in process and security checkpoints.
  • Clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces, including mobile phones.
  • Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer frequently.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a paper towel cover or a flexed elbow when sneezing or coughing, even when wearing a mask.
  • Avoid unnecessary contact with others, including handshaking and other greeting gestures.
  • Meeters and greeters are not allowed into the airport terminal, except for individuals accompanying passengers with special needs (one accompanying individual only)

