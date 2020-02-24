Meet discusses growing burden of NCDs

MUSCAT, FEB 24 – Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) account for 72 per cent of all mortalities in Oman and it is a matter of great concern, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH). Cardiovascular and lung diseases, cancer and diabetes are on the rise globally. These NCDs kill more people than any other cause, equivalent to 70 per cent of all deaths. The global premature deaths amount to 15 million people aged between 30 and 70. Out of this, nearly half of the deaths occur in low and lower income countries.

This was revealed at a meeting of the joint delegation representing the GCC Health Council, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations Development Programme, currently visiting the Sultanate. “The growing burden of non-communicable diseases is a matter of grave attention and an awareness campaign along with more investment feasibility in the field of NCDs in the GCC is needed”, Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, said receiving the delegation in his office on Monday.

“Many premature deaths due to NCDs can be avoided if action is taken to reduce exposure to the main risks causing them such as tobacco, unhealthy diets, harmful use of alcohol, and lack of physical inactivity and promote effective treatment through universal health coverage.”

The delegation will have a number of meetings with the relevant authorities in the health sector and other related sectors.

The Sultanate had hosted the WHO Global Meeting on Non-Communicable Diseases attended by over 150 countries, with selected UN partners, members of the civil society, private sector, philanthropists, and academia in December 2019.

Dr Mohammed bin Saif al Hosni, Under-Secretary of Ministry of Health for Health Affairs, along with Dr Akjemal Magtimova, WHO Representative in the Sultanate, attended the meeting.

