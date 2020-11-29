MEDRC supports 15 overseas water research projects

BUSINESS REPORTER

MUSCAT, NOV 29

Fifteen researchers from Palestine and Jordan will be participating in MEDRC’s Water Research Fellowship Programme, starting this academic year. Muscat-based MEDRC supported MSc research projects address an immediate need or specific problem as identified in conjunction with the water authorities of Jordan and Palestine.

This year’s topics include: non-revenue water and the use of domestic water metres; anthropogenic metal pollution in a wadi catchment area and spatiotemporal evaluation of soil moisture using low-cost sensors and remote sensing techniques.

In addition to the MSc Fellowships, MEDRC also supports 10 PhD projects in water research. MEDRC also supports the Innovation Initiative, a scheme that provides annual funding for researchers to continue or expand their research from a laboratory setting to the field for practical applications.

In total, over 300 Fellows from Palestine and Jordan were able to conduct their research with support from MEDRC since 2012. The successful researchers secured their Fellowship Awards by panels representing universities and water authorities who assessed the research proposals according to criteria in line with national water research priorities, sustainability and innovation.

Related