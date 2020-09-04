Medical protocol vital in resumption of sporting activities

Resumption of the sporting activities was one of the main item discussed during the remotely-held press conference of Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, on Thursday.

Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health and Member of the Supreme Committee, affirmed that the restarting of any sporting, commercial and cultural activities are subject to post detailed study on possibility of resuming that activity. “There were several requests from some national teams which have overseas participations and accordingly the Supreme Committee recently allowed them to resume the sporting activities in consideration of taking of all the precautionary measures that will prevent spreading of the virus’’, the minister said.

Al Saeedi added that the health sector has recommended opening the sports venues as it is necessary tool for the human body to have a healthy life. “Physical inactivity and lack of sporting exercises are easy ways to get diseases’’, he explained.

The Minister of Health clarified that the resumption of sporting activities will be followed up by the head of the Health Minister’s office with the sports bodies on their readiness to re-start the sporting events. “It is necessary from each sporting entity to have a medical protocol and precautionary measures to ensure the safety of everyone at the sporting venues and prevent spreading the virus’’. Many of the sports bodies had prepared the medical protocol and set the preventive measures which are in full adherence to the Ministry of Health guidelines as well as to the regulations of the international sports bodies.

The Oman Football Association (OFA) and Oman Table Tennis Association (OTTA) were among the earlier sporting organisations which started the awareness sessions with the players, coaches and referees on the medical protocol. It is excepted that all the rest of sports associations and committees will finalise and implement the precautionary measures very soon.

Oman’s national U-16 team players were tested for the COVID-19 recently as well as the Dhofar players. This action was part of the medical protocol. The other preventive measures will include implementation of the social distancing and wearing of the mask and personal hygienic measures.