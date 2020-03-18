CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

Medical fitness examination exempted for some nationalities

Muscat: As part of the precautionary measures to avoid the spread of Covid-19), the Ministry of Health has decided to exempt some categories of expatriates from the medical examination of residency procedures as of Thursday, March 19, 2020, and for a period of one month, the Directorate General in Muscat said on Wednesday.

All expatriates have been exempted from the medical examination for the purpose of renewing the residency cards.

Expatriates from Bangladesh, Egypt, Morocco, India, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Indonesia, Jordan, Nepal. Pakistan, Lebanon, Tunisia, and Turkey for the first time have been also exempted from the medical examination of residency procedures.

“These categories of expatriates should go directly to finish their procedures in the relevant departments of the Royal Oman  Police without going through the medical fitness examination centers in the Ministry of Health.

Expatriates from other remaining countries/categories that are  not exempted will be received at the Al-Sharadi Medical Fitness Examination Center only

The Medical Fitness Inspection  Center in Darsit and Al-Rusayl will be closed for a period of one month.

Oman Observer

