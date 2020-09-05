MEDC to update prepaid electricity meters

Muscat: The Muscat Electricity Distribution Company said that it is in the process of updating the prepaid electricity meter system in subscribers’ apartments, starting from September 6.

The company has urged participants to cooperate with the contractor concerned to complete the work of areas set for prepaid counters in buildings.

The company said there has been great demand from subcribers to install prepaid meter earlier in homes and commercial buildings, as this service enables the subscriber to control and monitor the consumption without having to wait for the monthly bills.