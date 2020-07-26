Main 

MEDC issues advisory for new property owners, tenants

Muscat Electricity Distribution Company  (MEDC) has urged subscribers to make sure that the electricity bill account of the previous occupant is cleared before buying or renting any property and moving to it.
Subscribers should take the last reading of the meter to get an immediate bill with an actual reading by communicating with the call center on 80070008.
MED said that the subscriber can update the data of the electricity account related to the property through the online platforms of the company.

