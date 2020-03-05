Local 

Medals of Excellent Service, Royal Commendation

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the Supreme Commander, has granted medals of Excellent Service and Royal Commendation on a number of officers, non-commissioned officers and cadets of the Ministry of Defence, the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) and the Royal Guard of Oman (RGO). The ceremony was presided over by Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, at Bait Al Falaj Camp. Sayyid Badr conferred the medals on the honoured personnel in appreciation for their sincere service and self-denial in performing their national duty. — ONA

