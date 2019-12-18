MEC celebrates graduation of its 2019 batch students

MUSCAT: Middle East College (MEC) celebrated the graduation of its students from the 2019 batch on 7th and 8th December 2019 at the MEC Student Hub on campus located in Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM). A total of 1384 students graduated from the various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes offered by the College in the fields of Engineering, Science and Technology, and Business and Management in academic affiliation with Coventry University, United Kingdom, and Breda University for Applied Sciences, Netherlands.

The graduation ceremony was conducted in five different sessions assigned for the different academic awards and degrees obtained by the graduates, which are: Diploma, Advance Diploma, Bachelor’s and Postgraduate awards.

The session for undergraduate awards in Science and Technology was held under the auspices of His Excellency Issa bin Hamad bin Mohammed al Azri, Undersecretary of Ministry of Justice. The undergraduate awards in Engineering session was held under the auspices of His Excellency Eng Salim bin Mohammed bin Abdullah al Naimi, Undersecretary of Ministry of Transport for Transport. The final session for undergraduate awards in Archives and Records Management was held under the auspices of His Excellency Dr Yahya bin Badr bin Malik al Mawali, Undersecretary of Ministry of Social Development.

In his speech, Dr Kiran G R, Dean of MEC, congratulated the graduates on their achievement and persistence toward reaching the glorious day in every student’s journey. “Throughout the years spent here at MEC, you have grown to become successful graduands today. You have demonstrated immense commitment towards values and responsibilities and an ability to learn from both successes and failures. Today, as you graduate from MEC and begin a new chapter of your life, I wish that you continue to display all of these qualities in delivering your responsibilities towards yourself, family and the community. I take this opportunity to commend you on all your accomplishments and wish you the very best for your future!”

Prof Richard Dashwood, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research), Coventry University (CU), United Kingdom congratulated the graduates holding awards from CU on their achievement. He said: “The award that you take from here today provides a constant reminder that you can call on the hope and determination that you have shown to get this far to meet future challenges, in both your careers and other aspects of your lives. On behalf of myself, the governors, students and staff of Coventry University, I wish all of you in receipt of awards today every success in the future. Your achievements are truly exceptional and well-deserved. We look forward to hearing about your achievements in the future after this day of happiness and celebration. Best wishes and very well done – you are truly outstanding.”

Wafa bint Rashid al Adawiya, a graduate from Master of Science in Information Technology (MSc IT) and the winner of the Best Master Project Award in MSc IT, expressed her happiness about reaching this day. She said: “Memories of two years passed in the blink of an eye and my humble words cannot express my joy of graduation today. The graduation certificate that I’m receiving today is a mixture of achievements, struggles and challenges I encountered during my studies.”

Ahmed bin Rashid al Ismaili, a graduate from Mechanical Engineering Programme and the winner of the Best Bachelor Project Award said: “My happiness on this day as I am graduating from one of the most prestigious colleges in the Sultanate with a distinction from the Mechanical Engineering programme, knowing that I have won the Best Bachelor Project Award, is indescribable! No word can really express my joy after a challenging, stressful and interesting educational journey.”

