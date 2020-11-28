MCIIP launches integrated digital marketing platform

MUSCAT: Asila bint Salim al Samsamiyah, Under-Secretary for Investment Promotion of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion recently launched the digital platform markeetex, in coincidence with the 50th National Day.

Markeetex is the first integrated digital marketing platform specialising in the provision of electronic commerce and logistics.

The platform displays a wide range of products as well as after-sale and delivery services inside and outside the Sultanate.

Asila bint Salim al Samsamiyah, Under-Secretary for Investment Promotion of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, said that the launch of the electronic platform markeetex comes as part of the ‘Made in Oman’ campaign and is aimed at promoting local products which contributes to supporting the national economy.

She added that the ministry targets to place the Sultanate on the electronic platform map from local to global digital platforms.

In this initiative markeetex has introduced a special section for the Omani products to help entrepreneurs to display their products and enable consumers to identify local products especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

It is noteworthy that the ‘Made in Oman’ campaign is organised by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion in collaboration with Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority, the Consumer Protection Authority.

The campaign is aimed at promoting Omani products and encouraging local and international consumers to buy Oman products.

