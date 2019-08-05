MCBS faculty presents research paper in Greece

MUSCAT: Raihan Taqui Syed, Director, Centre for Entrepreneurship and Business Incubation (CEBI), unit of Modern College of Business & Science (MCBS) and Faculty —Entrepreneurship/Management was invited by the selection committee headed by Dr Peter Yannopoulos, Professor, Brock University, Canada to present his research paper on “Academic Entrepreneurship and Edupreneurship within Entrepreneurial Ecosystem” at the 16th Annual International Conference on SΜΕs, Entrepreneurship and Innovation held during July 29 to August 1, 2019 in Athens, Greece. The Conference was organised by Centre for Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (CSME) and sponsored by Athens Institute for Education and Research (ATINER), Greece.

Raihan Taqui Syed was one among three Asians to be selected for the prestigious Erasmus Mundus Scholarship programme to pursue master’s degree programme specializing in Education Management in 2007. Furthermore, he was bestowed with high-performing student award for his academic excellence in the MBA programme from James Cook University, Queensland, Australia, 2010. Presently, he is a doctoral candidate at School of Management, University of Bradford, Yorkshire, UK and is carrying out his research on entrepreneurial mindset development.

