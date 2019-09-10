Mazoon Electricity hosts cable jointers training workshop

MUSCAT: Adopting a continuous improvement model, Mazoon Electricity Company, in coordination with REPL, organised a Cable Jointers Training session at Millennium Resort, Mussannah recently. The REPL Group is a leading manufacturer of cable accessories approved by Distribution Code Review Panel (DCRP Oman).

The objective of the training event was to elucidate through practical demonstration the process of cable jointing, termination procedure and right practices to adopt while installing high voltage cables.

The training event was attended by Al Batinah South project team including consultant engineers, operations and maintenance staff, cable jointers of all contractors of Mazoon Electricity and maintenance contractors.

As part of the training event, REPL technical experts instructed about the right practice to adopt while carrying out cable jointing and termination for 11kV cable. They also clarified about the common mistakes while executing such projects.

