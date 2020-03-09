Mazoon Dairy welcomes teachers

MUSCAT: Mazoon Dairy Company received at its site in Al Sinaina, a delegation consisting of 50 male and female teachers from various schools in Al Buraimi Governorate. This is within the company’s community initiatives and plans to engage the local community and get to know more about the company.

The delegation visited the farm and its facilities, the factory and production lines, through which the teachers learned about the mechanisms of the production from collection of milk in designated tanks through to the factory and associated processes such as sample inspection, processing, quality control and packaging to shipping products in refrigerated trucks.

Mazoon Dairy recently expanded its production operations in various governorates of the Sultanate, in addition to launching a number of products related to different dairy lines. The company is also preparing to launch juices and long-life products as part of the company’s plans to enhance consumer confidence in the national product and implement the Sultanate’s directions seeking self-sufficiency in the food sector.

