Mazoon Dairy gives priority to environmental sustainability

MUSCAT, JAN 7 – Recycling and waste management will be given top priority by Mazoon Dairy in 2020 as the flagship dairy company of the Sultanate strengthens its green footprint at its farm and factory through a policy of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. Since October 2019, the company has recycled solid non-hazardous waste including 25.85 tonnes of wood, 14.7 tonnes of cartons and 23.06 tonnes of plastic. Furthermore, 2,490 tonnes of manure has been reused as soil fertilizer, ensuring that Mazoon is one of the leading environmentally sustainable dairy companies in the region.

In addition, Mazoon Dairy is reducing emissions of fuel powered engines and ensuring lower fuel consumption by implementing strict controls over its trucks and sales vans routes. It is also switching from diesel fuel to LPG for its boilers and plans continuous maintenance of its fleet.

Yousuf al Fazari, Corporate Affairs Manager, Mazoon Dairy, said: “Mazoon deeply believes in sustainability and we are committed to reducing any environmental impact by adopting the right practices across business functions. We are currently implementing industry best practices from waste water management to reduced plastic usage, and our goal is to run an efficient dairy business with zero or minimal environmental impact in the future.”

Mazoon is minimising plastic usage through reusable shopping bags and reusable water bottles initiatives. Furthermore, it is harnessing methane from organic wastes to be used as a fuel alternative at its biogas plant. Mazoon’s biogas plant is the first in the region using waste from cows to produce gas that is used as alternative energy to operate equipment at the factory. Mazoon is also minimising water consumption by utilising treated water for cleaning and irrigation. The company is landscaping the site to prevent any soil displacement.

