Mawaleh Central Market to re-open for customers tomorrow

Muscat: Muscat Municipality in Al Seeb, represented by the Central Market of Vegetables and Fruits Administration, decided to reopen the market starting from tomorrow, Tuesday, after a five-month closure.

Eng Badr bin Ali al Bahri, Director General of Muscat Municipality in Al Seeb said that the decision comes in line with the instructions of the Covid-19 Supreme Committee and in accordance with the precautionary measures and health guidelines.

He added in a statement that the municipality has carried out works to improve all the internal and external service facilities in the market, such as paving market’s external areas that accommodate more than 800 parking spaces.

Al Bahri said that the market will be open from 1pm to 6pm for retail consumers, and from 5am to 11am for wholesalers to transport vegetables and fruits to different markets in the Sultanate. –ONA

