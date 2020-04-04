Covid-19: Mawaleh Central Market cleansed

Muscat: The Muscat Municipality cleansed and sterilised the Central Market of Vegetables and Fruits in an effort to create healthy shopping environment for the market visitors.

The cleaning was done on Friday as the market’s main shaded area, its surroundings, and the parking area stood out with cleanliness everywhere.

“This is part of the steps taken to cleanse, sterilise and purify the market as a precautionary measure to combat Coronavirus (Covid-19),” said Abdullah Ahmed al Riyami, Head of Food Monitoring and Inspection Section, Central Market of Vegetables and Fruits Administration, Muscat Municipality.

The Central Market, which operates from 4 am to 11pm, continues to attract crowd even during the current situation. The fruits and vegetables come from 87 different countries around the world through Al Wajaja land border, Wadi Al Jizzi border posts, via sea through Salalah, Suhar and Mina Sultan Qaboos Port and by air through Muscat International Airport. Though Covid-19 has brought in some changes but the market continues with brisk business and is a main distributor of fruits and vegetables.

“Precautionary steps have been taken. We make sure all the staff and workers in the market take full precautions and adhere to right guidance and instructions. They follow the measures seriously by wearing masks and gloves during the working hours in the market. They maintain hygiene habits of using sanitisers and keeping their display area of fruits and vegetables well organized and clean.

Most importantly the prices of fruits and vegetables are monitored by the Public Authority of Consumer Protection,” Al Riyami added.

Earlier last week at the Supreme Committee press conference for COVID-19, Hassan al Dheeb, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, had talked about online shopping which is to be available soon in the Mawaleh Market for Vegetables and Fruits after similar experiment in the fish wholesale market.