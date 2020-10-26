Masks, sanitisers distributed in Musandam

Muscat, Oct 26 – Within the framework of strengthening community partnership, The Zubair Corporation (Z-Corp) employees distributed masks and sanitisers in the Musandam Governorate. Saleh al Amri, DGM, HR and Admin, Oasis Water Company, said, “We have a long history of supporting our communities and this time too we wanted to do something meaningful. Our collaboration team distributed masks and sanitisers in the Musandam Governorate schools to create awareness among people about the importance of wearing masks and use of hand sanitiser to check the spread of the virus.

“Hand sanitisers and face masks play a very vital role in personal hygiene and protection from germs and other deadly infections. We want to tell people that when people wear masks and sanitise their hands, they do it to protect their families, neighbours and the people in their community.”

Saif al Jalandani from the Ministry of Education said, “The health authorities in Oman have mandated the use of face masks and hand sanitisers in all the public places. The World Health Organization (WHO) too recommends washing hands frequently and wearing masks as the best way to avoid infection. We thank the ‘collaboration team’ for distributing masks and sanitisers in schools in Musandam Governorate.” The ‘collaboration team’ comprises a group of employees of Z-Corp and its subsidiaries who participate in community initiatives which are planned and conducted by them. The ‘collaboration team’ undertakes projects that bring to focus Z-Corp’s continued and evolving socially relevant strategy to make a positive difference in the society. This initiative comes within the framework of the corporate social responsibility strategy of Z-Corp and displayed the group’s commitment to support the community it operates in.

Faisal al Manthri, Communication Manager, said, “We are happy that our collaboration team has taken up an important initiative. An important strategy at Z-Corp is that it encourages employees to get involved in their local communities by actively contributing their time for worthy causes and projects. The Zubair Corporation will continue to cultivate its employees’ sense of responsibility and encourage them to indulge in meaningful activities.” He added, “We encourage everyone to follow all health and safety protocols. Z-Corp continues to strictly follow all protocols, guidelines, instructions, advisories and directions issued by the Supreme Committee and health authorities with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. In line with directives of the government, Z-Corp is implementing several safety measures. To ensure the safety of its employees, the company complies with various government guidelines including wearing of masks, following of social distancing rules and temperature checks. Additionally, the company has installed hand sanitiser stations at the entrance and other points in the office.”

