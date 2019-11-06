Masirah Oil awards drilling rig contract for Block 50

Masirah Oil Limited, which owns the Block 50 concession off Oman’s eastern seaboard, says it has awarded a drilling rig contract to Foresight Offshore Drilling Limited SA, to utilise the Foresight Driller IXjackup rig, to drill one appraisal well in the offshore concession.

The drilling rig contract will be effective for a minimum period of 30 days and is expected to commence in December 2019. Masirah Oil has an option to retain the rig for extended well testing and to drill additional wells, it said.

The appraisal well will be drilled to determine the potential of the Yumna field. Masirah Oil holds a 100 per cent interest in Block 50 Oman.

Related