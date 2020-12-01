Masar Service Centre officially inaugurated in Al Rusayl and Suhar

Muscat: Masar Service Centre, which pertains to the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates – Madayn, was officially inaugurated at Al Rusayl and Suhar Industrial Cities on Tuesday under the auspices of Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthy, Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic Affairs.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Dr Saleh bin Said Masan, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion for Commerce and Industry and Chairman of Madayn’s Board of Directors, Eng Ridha bin Juma al Saleh, Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), Mohammed bin Sulaiman al Kindi, Deputy Governor of Muscat, Hilal bin Hamad al Hasani, Chief Executive Officer of Madayn.

Commenting on the significance of Masar Service Centre, Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthy, Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic Affairs, stated that the centre aims at serving the needs of local and foreign investors with significant services being offered under one platform. “I believe that the centre and its objectives will be welcomed by those who are interested in investing in the Sultanate. As for the Foreign Ministry of Oman, we are ready through our embassies in the brotherly and friendly countries to serve the purpose of Oman Vision 2040 and I hope all the efforts that are being undertaken by the various government bodies will contribute to attracting more investments to the Sultanate,” Al Harthy added.

On his part, Eng Ridha bin Juma al Saleh, Chairman of OCCI pointed out that Masar Service Centre represents a great achievement for Madayn in particular and the industrial sector in general. “In fact, the centre shall offer a great impetus to provide all the services that businessmen and investors need for their investment operations under one umbrella and in a timely manner,” Al Saleh remarked.

Ibtisam al Farooji, Masar Service Centre project manager, explained that Masar Service Centre presents a unified system to facilitate investment procedures for the investors as they are now able to obtain necessary approvals, permits and licences under one platform and within a specific period of time. “Masar Service Centre comes along the efforts of Madayn to offer integrated services to the investors and subsequently boost an attractive and ideal investment and business environment in the Sultanate,” she pointed out.

Masar Service Centre is designed to offer integrated services provided by Madayn and other government bodies. Masar provides a flexible, easy and transparent interaction between the business community and the government, and provides a reliable and secure environment for the investors to conduct day-to-day transactions with the concerned bodies.

Al Farooji informed that several bodies are providing services at Masar Service Centre, which include Madayn and its Oman Investment and Development Holding Company (Mubadrah), Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Ministry of Labour, Foreign Ministry, Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), and Sanad Service Centre.

The services offered by Madayn and Mubadrah at Masar include granting licences, permits and approvals issued on behalf on any government body, approving main contracts and subcontracts (third-party), exercising inspection and supervision activities in the industrial cities, leasing lands and facilities in the industrial cities, in addition to other services.

The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion offers several services that include obtaining new or renewal of commercial registration, obtaining industrial licence, adding activities to the licence, and attesting the certificate of origin. Moreover, the Ministry of Labour provides services related to employment licences (permits), renewing labour cards, approving investor requests, lifting ban on investors, getting acquainted with Omanisation percentage, employee statement, responding to enquiries and complaints, among other services.

The Foreign Ministry delivers a variety of services related to attestation of commercial contracts, invoices and certificates, services regarding marriage certificate, divorce certificate, study certificate, request of a lost document, in addition to other services.

Additionally, Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) provides several services through Masar, such as chamber membership registration; attestation of commercial invoices; issuance and documentation of certificate of origin for the Omani, re-exported and foreign origin products; and attestation of various documents including salary certificate, experience certificate, and translated documents.

Sanad Service Centre offers its usual services that are related to the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources, Ministry of Labour, Ministry of Health, Royal Oman Police, Public Authority for Social Insurance, Public Prosecution Department, and services related to environmental and municipal permits. –ONA

