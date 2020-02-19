Masar Centre begins work in Rusayl and Sohar on Sunday

Muscat: Masar Service Centre, which pertains to the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates — Madayn, will officially begin receiving clients starting from Sunday in Al Rusayl and Sohar Industrial cities.

In this regard, Masar Service Centre organised recently a discussion session at the Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM) with the investors and business owners based at Al Rusayl Industrial City to familiarise them with the services that will be offered through the centre.

Officials at Masar Service Centre informed that the centre will offer an investment window with a unified system that facilitates and simplifies the procedures for the investors. Hence, the investors will be able to obtain approvals, permits and licenses required for their projects under one roof and during specific time period.

Masar Service Centre aims at presenting an integrated service system to contribute in enhancing an ideal investment environment in the Sultanate.

The officials noted that the centre will include a number of bodies comprising Madayn and its Oman Investment and Development Holding Company (Mubadrah), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Manpower, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), Food Safety and Quality Centre and Sanad Service Centre.

Through Masar Service Centre, Madayn and Mubadrah will offer a range of services which include granting licenses, permits and approvals issued on behalf on any government body, in addition to approving main contracts and subcontracts (third-party), exercising inspection and supervision activities in the industrial cities, leasing lands and facilities in the industrial cities, in addition to other services.

Moreover, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry will offer a variety of services including new/renew commercial registration, obtaining industrial licence, add activities to the licence, and attesting the certificate of origin.

The Ministry of Manpower will provide through Masar services related to employment licenses (permits), renewing labour cards, approving investor requests, lifting ban on investors, getting acquainted with Omanisation percentage, employee statement, responding to enquiries and complaints, among other services.

On its part, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will provide services related to attestation of commercial contracts, invoices and certificates.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will also offer services regarding marriage certificate, divorce certificate, study certificate, request of a lost document, among other services. Furthermore, OCCI will deliver a set of services through Masar such as chamber membership registration; attestation of commercial invoices; issuance and documentation of certificate of origin for the Omani, re-exported and foreign origin products; and attestation of various documents including salary certificate, experience certificate and translated documents.

Sanad will provide its services related to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources, Ministry of Manpower, Ministry of Health, Royal Oman Police, Public Authority of Social Insurance and Oman Public Prosecution.

Masar Service Centre is designed to offer integrated services provided by Madayn and other government bodies. Masar aspires to offer a flexible, easy and transparent interaction between the business community and the government, and provide a reliable and secure environment for the companies to conduct day-to-day transactions with the concerned bodies. — ONA

