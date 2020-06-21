Market area in Salalah isolated until July 7

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) said has confirmed that the commercial market area in the Central Salalah region has been kept under isolation Jul7 7.

In the wake of the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in Salalah, the authorities here have sealed a market area opposite the old Oman Cinema area.

According to the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Ministry of Health, Dhofar recorded 26 new cases with a total number to 326, while 296 of them are in Salalah with 25 new cases.

According to the local authorities, the isolation of the market is part of the precautionary measures to combat the spread of the virus, which witnessed a sudden rise in positive cases in Salalah.

Till the end of May, Salalah had only 28 positive cases, which reached up to 72 by June 12. There was a sudden spike of 81 cases on June 14, which brought a total case to 153.

The current numbers stand at 327 in the Dhofar Governorate, out of which 297 are from Salalah. Apart from 49 recoveries, two people have died from the incident.

The level of alertness in the city is generally high with the use of masks, hand gloves, and social distancing in public places.