MARCEL KHALIFÉ COMING BACK TO ROHM

Royal Opera House Muscat celebrates Marcel Khalifé’s second appearance. His debut at ROHM was with the Royal Oman Symphony Orchestra in 2015. Khalifé’s return this September is anticipated as one of the early highlights of the season. Marcel will appear in concert with his son, Rami, a talented pianist, on two consecutive evenings. Thursday 26th and Friday 27th September at 7:00 pm at ROHM’s House of Musical Arts.

The recipient of numerous awards, renowned Lebanese composer and master oud player, Marcel Khalifé is known for his virtuosic skill and unique style in playing the oud. He masters the complexities and expresses the emotional dimension of classical Arab music, while transcending the conventional restrictions of this great form of music.

Marcel Khalifé has an appeal that extends beyond the borders of the Arab world as his orchestral works have been performed at prestigious venues by orchestras spanning the globe from the Kiev Symphony Orchestra in Russia to the San Francisco Chamber Orchestra in California. Marcel Khalifé ‘s latest work, Arabian Concerto, was performed under the baton of Lorin Maazel at the John F Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts, the Théâtre des Champs Elysées in Paris, Teatro alla Scala in Milan and the Royal Albert Hall in London..

Join the Coffee and Dates gathering with Marcel Khalifé on September 24 at 7:00 pm. For information and booking, visit www.rohmuscat.org.

