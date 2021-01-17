Many students happy to be back in ‘blended’ classrooms

The students in grades first, fourth, fifth, seventh, ninth and eleventh in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate returned to their schools on Sunday. The students were transported by school buses from the usual waiting sites. Taking into account adherence to the precautionary measures approved in light of the pandemic.

Many students expressed their happiness to return to school. Osama bin Abdul Majeed al Ismaili, from fifth grade at Al Bashir bin Al Munthir School, said: “I am happy to return to school, and education here is better than at home because I learn directly from the teacher without media. I have been suffering from frequent network outages during e-learning.”

While his colleague Hafs bin Said bin Ahmed al Saifi, from the ninth grade, said: “Blended education is better. The school has taken precautionary measures to limit the spread of the virus by doing temperature checks before entering the school. Distance between desks have been increased in the classroom. Also, before we returned to the school, awareness messages about precautions to be taken were sent to our parents. I think the blended education is better as it allows us to interact with teachers, provides easy access to information. There were some difficulties in distance education in terms of handing out assignments.”

Hamad bin Issa al Sawafi, from eleventh grade at Imam Mohammad bin Abdullah al Khalili School, expressed his happiness to return to the study seats. He said: “Things are good, as we have taken all precautions in terms of wearing masks, sterilising hands, maintaining social distancing and not gathering. The health official, along with the school administration also made us aware of the precautionary measures to be taken in the school.” He stressed that the blended education will allow them to communicate directly with teachers and a better understanding of the school subjects.

Hafsa bint Mohammad al Harrasi, from the eleventh grade of Al Ain Girls School, said: “I am happy with the decision to return to school through blended education. When we entered the school, we found everything equipped and prepared with precautionary measures in terms of taking the temperature and the spacing of the tables. Providing sanitisers in every class. We encountered some difficulties in distance education, the most prominent of which is the weakness of the network, which causes a sudden exit from the platform. The blended learning option will be good and will allow us to have a good and direct interaction with the teachers.”

Related