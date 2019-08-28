Local 

Mantheri receives Hungary message

Oman Observer

Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council, received a written message from Laszlo Kover, Speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary related to supporting the relations between the two countries in all fields particularly parliamentary areas. This came when Dr Al Mantheri received the Charge d’affaires of the Embassy of Hungary to the Sultanate, on Wednesday. Dr Al Mantheri commended the existing relations between the two friendly countries.

