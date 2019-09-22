Mantheri receives Bahraini official

Muscat: Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council, received Saleh bin Issa bin Hindi, Adviser of King of Bahrain for Youth and Sport Affairs, in Muscat on Sunday. Dr Mantheri hailed the strong fraternal relations binding the Sultanate and Bahrain. He also highlighted the importance of such visits in enhancing and supporting cooperation between the two brotherly countries on various fields. The Adviser of King of Bahrain for Youth and Sport Affairs praised the comprehensive development being witnessed by the Sultanate under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. He also underlined Oman’s efforts supporting stability in the region and enhancing international peace and security. — ONA

