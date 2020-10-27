Local Main 

Manpower recruitment firm closed for violations

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Court of First Instance in Seeb recently ordered the permanent closure of a manpower recruitment office for violating the Consumer Protection Law.

The accused was sentenced to one-year jail apart from a fine of RO2,000.

As per the details, the Consumer Protection Authority said it received a large number of complaints against the company for violating the contractual terms signed with the customers at the time of the recruitment of domestic workers.

The company refused to respond to the complaints and violated Article (23)  of Consumer Protection Law.

The Consumer Protection Authority called upon the labor recruitment offices to adhere to the laws that protect the rights of consumers and address some practices carried out by some offices.

