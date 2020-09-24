Manal, an Omani village narrates deep-rooted history, authentic heritage
Samayil: Manal is one of the villages of Wadi Bani Rawaha in the Wilayat of Samayil in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah. The village overlooks the main street heading to the governorates of Al Dakhiliyah, Dhofar and Al Dhahirah, and from there to the Governorate of Muscat.
There are more than 14 towers and fortresses surrounding the village from all sides. They all tell about the hardness and ingenuity of the Omani citizen in building those towers in order to defend the village’s residents. The Ministry of Heritage and Culture restored 4 of these towers. –ONA