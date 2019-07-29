Manah Solar I, II power projects to go to separate bidders

A pair of giant utility-scale solar power schemes planned for implementation in the Wilayat of Manah in Oman’s Al Dakhiliyah Governorate will be awarded to separate bidders, according to the Oman Power and Water Procurement Company (OPWP), the sole procurer of new electricity and water capacity.

Leading international and regional developers are lining up to participate in a competitive tender for Manah Solar 1 Independent Power Project (IPP) and Manah Solar II IPP, for which a Request for Qualifications (RfQ) was issued by OPWP on July 15.

Although procurement of Manah Solar I and Manah Solar II IPPs has been initiated as part of a single competitive tender, the two mammoth schemes are expected to go to different bidders, according to the OPWP. “OPWP will award the projects to separate bidders,” the state-owned power procurer — part of Nama Group — noted in its RfQ document.

The successful bidders will be awarded contracts for the development, financing, design, engineering, construction, ownership, operation and maintenance of Manah Solar I IPP and Manah Solar II IPP. Each project will have a requirement for a minimum AC capacity of 500 MW and maximum AC capacity of 600 MW at the Electrical Delivery Point, according to the power procurer.

Assisting OPWP in the procurement of the two solar power schemes is a consortium of advisers comprising US based global infrastructure and project finance advisory services firm Synergy Consulting (as Financial Adviser), multinational law firm DLA Piper (Legal Adviser), and leading engineering consultancy services firm Fichtner (Technical Adviser).

“Each project will use PV (photovoltaic) technology to produce electricity for transmission and distribution in the MIS (Main Interconnected System) grid. Following the successful programme of IPPs, IWPPs (Independent Water and Power Projects) and IWPs (Independent Water Projects) in Oman, OPWP wishes to execute the Projects in substantially the same way as the existing IPPs/IWPPs/IWPs. The Projects are to be funded by the private sector and will also follow a similar structure in terms of risk allocation to the previous IPPs in Oman,” the power procurer stated.

According to a timeline prepared by OPWP for the delivery of the two projects, interested developers have until August 29 to subject their qualification credentials. This will be followed by the issuance of a Request for Proposals (RfP) to the prequalified participants on October 21, 2019.

Manah Solar I IPP is targeted for commissioning and the contracted capacity made available by November 1, 2022, while Manah Solar II IPP will be operational by February 1, 2023.

Related