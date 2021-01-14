Local Main 

Man held for setting vehicle on fire

Muscat: The Police Command in North Batinah arrested a person for deliberately setting fire to one of the vehicles . In an online statement, the ROP stated that the suspect had set the vehicle on fire due to a personal dispute with the its owner.

The ROP has initiated legal actions against him after he confessed he was guilty of the crime he has committed. . Meanwhile, it urges people not to involve in such actions and to inform the police about any suspicious actions.

