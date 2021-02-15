Local 

Man convicted for insulting Omani currency

Oman Observer

Muscat: The primary court in the North Al Batinah Governorate convicted the accused Hilal bin Abdul Rahman bin Abdullah over misdemeanor publicly committing an act of dishonor and misdemeanor dealing with the national currency with contempt, by showing a video clip posted on social media while dancing with a herbal preparation on his face, and around his neck he wears various denominations of the national currency in the form of a necklace.

The court sentenced him to two months imprisonment and a fine of RO 300.

You May Also Like

ELT conference addresses current perspectives, trends, challenges

Oman Observer Comments Off on ELT conference addresses current perspectives, trends, challenges

Oman oil price rises 47 cents

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman oil price rises 47 cents

Oman, UK girl guides launch cooperation project

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman, UK girl guides launch cooperation project