Man convicted for insulting Omani currency

Muscat: The primary court in the North Al Batinah Governorate convicted the accused Hilal bin Abdul Rahman bin Abdullah over misdemeanor publicly committing an act of dishonor and misdemeanor dealing with the national currency with contempt, by showing a video clip posted on social media while dancing with a herbal preparation on his face, and around his neck he wears various denominations of the national currency in the form of a necklace.

The court sentenced him to two months imprisonment and a fine of RO 300.