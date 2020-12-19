Malaysia to get AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Malaysia said on Saturday it has secured coronavirus vaccine from AstraZeneca PLC, on the heels of news it will receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in February as it grapples with a surge in infections.

The AstraZeneca deal, to be signed on Monday, will allow immunisation of about 20 per cent of Malaysia’s population of 32 million, similar to that of the deal with US giant Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE, said Health Minister Adham Baba. The Southeast Asian nation has seen a spike in cases since September, with nearly 92,000 cases of the new coronavirus and 433 COVID-19 deaths. — Reuters

Related