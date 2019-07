Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia on Tuesday installed Sultan Abdullah as the country’s 16th king, six months after the surprise abdication of his predecessor. The 60-year-old ruler of the state of Pahang was crowned as king for the next five years in a ceremony at the National Palace that was steeped in royal tradition.

Malaysia’s kings are elected by the rulers of the country’s nine states, who take turns in serving five-year terms. The king wore a black baju kurung —a traditional Malay outfit — intricately woven with gold thread, along with a tengkolok, the traditional headgear worn by Malay males. His outfit was accessorised with a keris, a Malay dagger.

The ceremony, held in the palace’s throne room, was attended by members of Malaysia’s nine royal houses dressed in their full regalia, and local political leaders including Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Foreign royals, including the Sultan of Brunei were also present.

Sultan Abdullah was elected king in January after Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan abdicated just two years into his reign. The king’s powers are largely ceremonial, as most of the administrative power is vested in the prime minister and cabinet. — dpa

