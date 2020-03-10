Malabar Gold & Diamonds launches Mother’s Day pendants

MUSCAT: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one among the largest jewellery retailers globally with a strong retail network of over 250 outlets spread across 10 countries launched a special collection of diamond and 18K gold jewellery as a shimmering tribute to the selfless love of a mother. Arab Mother’s Day is celebrated on 21st March every year to honour and commemorate the unconditional bond of motherhood. It is a reminder of the love and sacrifice of a mother and her role in nurturing the future generations to create happier and healthier societies.

Mother’s Day collections from Malabar Gold & Diamonds include multiple designs of perfectly crafted diamond & 18K gold jewellery pendants specially designed for the occasion. The brand sees it as a unique opportunity to celebrate the true essence of motherhood and express boundless love by choosing from the uniquely crafted “Ummi” pendants featuring Mother of pearl, colourful stones and heart-shaped designs.

The exquisite collection affectionately crafted by Malabar Gold & Diamonds will be available at all its stores and MGD – Lifestyle Jewellery stores across GCC at affordable prices.

Related