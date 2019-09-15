Making science, maths fun for kids

SALALAH, Sept 15 – With a view to boosting scientific and mathematical temperament among school students, the Directorate of Education in Dhofar Governorate organised a training programme for 150 teachers who were provided with inputs about the latest teaching techniques. “We have successfully done programmes for grades one to four in previous years and for five and six last year. To ensure continuity and sustainability of the programme, we decided to do it with the students of seven and eight grades this year. There has been brainstorming and interactive sessions that allow the participants understand the core value of the programme and reach out to the students with interesting facts and figures,” said a trainer and participant of the programme.

Khalid bin Abdullah Bashaib, Assistant Manager for Training and Human Resources, put stress on the programme’s continuity and exhorted the participants to work on the core values of the curriculum and equip the students with right approach in science and mathematics, which are vital foundations for their knowledge. Dr Said bin Bakhit al Mahri, Education Expert in the Directorate General of Education in Dhofar, interacted with the trainers and participants and called for modules which make teachings in science and mathematics interesting and easy to understand. Some participants put stress on more and more practical inputs in the curriculum while others sought for building strong foundation of the subjects.

Muna bint Ali, Head of Vocational Training and Development, said the Ministry of Education started implementing the science and mathematics chain project from grades one and four and in the last academic it was applied among the students of fifth and sixth grades. “The results were encouraging which made us think over applying it to senior classes after proper training.” The programme goal is to introduce the philosophy of modern curricula among the teachers and train them how to deal with the curriculum units and teach them properly. It is also aimed at establishing a clear understanding of the changes in the curriculum and developing the teaching skills of the teachers. “It is important for the participants to learn the methods of planning in the new curricula and rule out the difficulties there in,” she said.