Majority Omani job seekers prefer entrepreneurship: NCSI

MUSCAT: A vast majority of Omani job seekers are interested in entrepreneurship more than ever before, according to the results of a national survey.

As a result, four out of five job seekers among 78 per cent of Omani Youth favour doing their own businesses.

“They have expressed interest in having their own business and setting up their own projects when the necessary consultations and appropriate financing programs are available”, point out the survey report.

The survey on ‘youth attitudes towards entrepreneurship’ was conducted by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) in cooperation with the Ministry of Social Development.

“The wholesale and retail sector was at the forefront of the most preferred sectors for Omani job seekers”, reveal the report. .

The survey pointed out that 21 per cent job seekers believe that the procedures for establishing new projects are easy for some extension, compared to 62 per cent finding the procedures difficult, and 17 per cent were neutral.

The highest percentage of people who believed in the ease of procedures has been recorded in the Governorate of Al Sharqiah South with 32 per cent.

“Approximately one out of four young job seekers believes that academic studies did not provide them the skills needed for entrepreneurship”, the report points out.

About 15 per cent youngsters believe that their studies have provided them with the skills needed significantly, while the largest 62 per cent stated that they received only “medium level skills”.

While 30 per cent preferred to work in the wholesale and retail trade sector if they are able to have their own private business, 8 per cent preferred to work-from-home projects and traditional crafts, in addition to many other sectors.