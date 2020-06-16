Majority of Oman residents lack confidence to prepare meals at home

Research by the leading Arabic cooking channel – Fatafeat – has found that more than half of Oman residents lack confidence in the kitchen, with 35 percent stating they don’t have enough knowledge of recipes to be able to cook regularly, and 28 percent claiming they lack the skills to be able to cook good meals.

Half of respondents also report being too time-poor to be able to cook on regular occasions. 28 percent claim to have little to no skills whatsoever in order to prepare meals and an additional 50 percent state they only know enough to get by, leading to an overall lack of confidence in the kitchen.

In response to the findings, a brand-new app has been launched to aid in inspiring meal preparation and cooking, as well as promoting confidence to experiment and create in the kitchen. Dubbed Genius Kitchen is the first fully Arabic cooking course app in the world.

Genius Kitchen features more than 120 exclusive cooking classes from the Arab world’s most popular cooks and chefs, which aren’t available on any other platform. It is also home to more than 9,000 recipes, 60 quick-view ‘How To’ videos and 140 episodes in its library of TV shows, with more content being added every week.

Celebrity chef, ‘Queen of the Arabian Kitchen’ and Genius Kitchen’s Brand Ambassador, Chef Manal Alalem commented on the findings: “Cooking is such a beautiful way to create memories as a family. So much of Arab culture is centred around food, so I was saddened to learn so many people don’t feel confident enough to cook with, or for, their families. It’s such a privilege to be part of the launch of Genius Kitchen so that we can help change that, especially as we all stay home and stay safe with our families.”

The research also revealed that key areas respondents would like to improve in the kitchen include: being able to successfully make baked goods (45 percent); knowing how to prepare more complex meals (42 percent); learning quick recipes for easier meals (41 percent); preparing meals for large groups (32 percent) and preparing meat and vegetables (22 percent). Respondents also expressed the desire to improve cutting techniques and knowing how to use kitchen appliances, such as blenders and food processors.

The app, now available in Oman, UAE and Egypt, and soon to be launched in KSA, Bahrain and Kuwait, includes Fatafeat favourites and household names in never-before-seen cooking courses to inspire new and seasoned cooks. Multiple lessons within each course have been designed to aid budding chefs in perfecting their skills, including the craft of cookies with Chef Souha Abdallah, mezzah with Chef Daad Abu Jaber, and vegan meals with Chef Safaa Alabed. There are also inspiring and indulgent TV shows within the app – such as Salma fl Bait with Chef Salma Suliman, and Hakawi with Chefs Mohammad Orfali and Tariq Ibrahim – as well as recipes and skills episodes to aid in improving kitchen skills, making Genius Kitchen the ultimate kitchen assistant.