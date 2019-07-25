Major resort project to open in Salalah next year

In a big boost to the hospitality sector in Salalah, Al Alila Hino Resort of Mirbat is expected to be completed in the first quarter of next year. It would be a major addition to the tourism sector of the Sultanate in general and the Dhofar Governorate in particular.

Owned and developed by Alil Salalah company of the Oman Development and Investment Fund in which the government has interests, the project is envisaged to match with the growth of tourism in the governorate.

Abdul Salam bin Mohammad al Morshidi, Chief Executive Officer of the State General Reserve Fund (SGRF), reviewed the project under construction in the Wilayat of Mirbat.

The resort has 112 hotel units of different types, in addition to valuable tourism facilities which enrich experiences of tourists visiting Dhofar from within the Sultanate and abroad.

Al Morshidi listened to the briefing given by the chairman of the board of directors of Alil Salalah company, the developer of the project, regarding various phases of work completed, including its construction, its facilities and components, materials used for construction and requirements of raw materials and their quality. He was also told about the designs of the resort in which environmental aspect has been taken into consideration.

The design of the resort has taken care of both originality and modernity.

Al Morshidi lauded the progress made during the work on the project of the resort and its facilities.

He said that it would be a qualitative leave forward in tourism of the Sultanate in general and of the governorate in particular.

He said that it was expected that the project would create 360 job opportunities in which citizens of the Sultanate would be preferred.

The project includes a five star hotel and a number of luxury villas equipped with all services, as well as a range of recreational facilities to ensure a wonderful experience for guests.